The Park Hill Village Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will continue this Sunday at the Park Hill Playing Field following a break to accommodate the hosting of matches in the Independence Masters Twenty/20 Championship.

Sunday morning at 9:30, Village will face Portmore, 12:30 noon, Undermined will take on Valley Road, and at 3:00 in the afternoon, McFarlane will clash with Colonarie in the final match of the day.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related