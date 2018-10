In the Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship, Francis Combined outplayed Highlanders beating them 8-1 yesterday afternoon at the Richland Park Oval.

The goals for Francis Combined were scored by Julian Francis (2), Conville Caine (2), Villario Francis (1), Las Yearwood (1), Shane O’ Garro (1), and they benefitted from an own goal scored by JA-CROY John.

The goal for Highlanders was scored by SY-RANO Shoy.







