BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship, An Elroy Hendrickson goal gave Je Belles a 1-nil victory over Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

In the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division, System Three beat Unlimited Strikers 5-nil.

Jerron Dopwell, Shayne Lynch, Malik Ferdinand, and Zadaan Simmons scored a goal each for System Three, who also benefitted from an own goal scored by Unlimited Strikers.

Volcanoes gained a 3-2 victory over Layou. Derald Knights, D’ Nelson Lewis and Andre Homer netted a goal each for Volcanoes, while the goals for Layou were scored by Ali Hannaway and Chelson Hendrickson.

Chelsea won by default over A-DARE, and Largo Height also won by default over Sharpes United.

At the same venue this afternoon, SVG Post will meet Argyle International Airport in another Firms Division match at 4:25.







