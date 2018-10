The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will square-off with Argyle International Airport in the only match of the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship at 5:45 this afternoon, at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Tomorrow afternoon at 5:00, Massy Stores SVG will tackle Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related