SVG MEN’S UNDER-20 FOOTBALLERS TO FLORIDA

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in Group “A” of the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Football Tournament at Bradenton in Florida from 1st to 9th next month.

The United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands are also in Group “A”.

A 20-man St. Vincent and the Grenadines squad has been named for the Tournament. It is Jadiel Chance, Jellando John, Gidson Francis, Trivis Fraser, Deil Spring, Joel Quashie, Trezine Da Souza, Brandon Johnson, Javal Samuel, Romano Johnson, Jay-Z Ryan, Deondre Charles, Alpheus Medica, Lesron Craigg, Carlos Solomon, Danny Spencer, Kenyon Delpesche, Osei Thompson, Derron Hamlet and Dexran Wilson.

The Management team is Yoland London, Manager, Warde Jackson Head Coach; Assistant coaches, Alfred Grant, Shandel Samuel and Urtis Blackett; Physiotherapist, Dr. Denis Byam and Dr. Najah Peters, the Medical Doctor.

The Squad will leave St. Vincent and the Grenadines today and play their first match on Thursday against Trinidad and Tobago.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related