Team Athletics SVG will hold the E. T. Joshua Run on the runway of the decommissioned E. T. Joshua Airport on 4th of next month.

There will be three categories of competition. A 1-lap race for Under-15s, a 2-lap race for Under-20s and a 3-lap race for 20 years and over.







