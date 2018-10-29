VITA MALT SION HILL NETBALL FIXTURES

In the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship, New Ballers will clash with Transport and Works at 5:30, this afternoon at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

On Wednesday afternoon at 5:30, Nice Radio Clinchers will face Ball Warriors.

Thursday’s encounter will be between SVG General Strikers and Eveready Future stars also at 5:30.

On Monday 5th November, Transport and Works will take on Star Girls (2), and on Wednesday 7th November, Harmony Investment Stars will play against North Leeward.







