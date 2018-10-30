GREGGS MEN’S T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

There were two victories for Israel Bruce Smashers, and one for Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars last Sunday in the HAIROUN/FLOW/Sea Operations Greggs Softball Cricket Championships at the Greggs Playing Field.

Israel Bruce Smashers defeated Fairbairn United Spartans by 96 runs.

The scores: Israel Bruce Smashers 139 off 19-overs (Glendon James 40; Damien Davis 3 for 24, Kenroy Delpesche 3 for 29), Fairbairn United Spartans 43 off 12.3-overs (St. Clair Dickson 4 for 7, Keno Matthews 3 for 12).

Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars beat Extreme Strikers by 6 wickets.

The scores: Extreme Strikers 90 off 18-overs (Ron Adams 3 for 4, Kelique Samuel 2 for 11), Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 94 for 4 off 10.4-overs (Glenroy Dasent 34, Mick Pope Jr. 2 for 18.

In their second match, Israel Bruce Smashers won from Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem by 8 wickets.

The scores: Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem 82 off 19.5-overs (Zidane Sam 28; Linton Peters 5 for 12), Israel Bruce Smashers 87 for 2 off 6.4-overs (Glendon James 35 not out, Delarno Woodley 30 not out).







