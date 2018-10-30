RICHLAND PARK 9-A-SIDE FOOTBALL RESULTS

On the weekend’s match of the Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship at the Richland Park Oval, Cane End thrashed Brotherhood F.C 4-nil.

Two goals from Theron Spencer and one by Kendol Joseph with an own goal scored by Brotherhood F.C.

Yesterday, Danz F.C dominated their match against Yardsman United winning 7-1.

Goals came from Curdic Oliver, Kelroy Frederick, and Diangre Smith who scored 2 goals each for Danz F.C United, while Keno Matthews secured the other. Deran Clarke converted the single goal for Yardsman.







