The second round of the French Verendah/National Lotteries Authority St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship will begin this afternoon at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

At 1:30, defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Sturdies will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club, and at 2:45, Year One Technical and Vocational will oppose Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies.







