SVG LEG OF CARIBBEAN CUP TENNIS SERIES

Multiple Grand Slam winner, Daniel Nestor and ATP World Tour player, Nicolas Monroe are in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the local leg of Caribbean Cup Tennis Series at the National Tennis Centre in Villa.

Canadian Nestor and American Monroe defeated Vincentians Corey Huggins and Kirk Da Silva 7-6 in a pro exhibition match on Sunday. The Tournament is continuing.

Nestor and Monroe assisted by Vincentians, Trevor Sam and Onike Spann conducted a Tennis Clinic on Sunday for Yung Vincentian Tennis players.

The Caribbean Cup Tennis Series is the brainchild of Karl Hale the Rogers Cup ATP Tournament Director who was born in Jamaica.

The series is to promote youth development on the island by inviting players to the Rogers Cup clinics here with ATP pros, and includes a program to assist players to get US tennis Scholarships.







