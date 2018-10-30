VITA MALT SION HILL NETBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, New Ballers beat Transport and Works 29-27 in the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon at 5:30, Nice Radio Clinchers will meet Ball Warriors, while Thursday afternoon’s encounter will be between SVG General Strikers and Eveready Future stars also at 5:30.

On Monday 5th November, Transport and Works will take on Star Girls (2), and on Wednesday 7th November, Harmony Investment Stars will play against North Leeward.







