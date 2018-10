CLE-VIQUE CLE-VON KELLIQUE HUGGINS of Magum, Sandy Bay died on Sunday October 14th at the age of 15. The funeral takes place on Saturday November 3rd at the Sandy Bay Government School. Viewing is at noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the London Cemetery.







