In the Premier Division of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, Greggs F.C defeated Biabou United F.C 3-2 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown yesterday afternoon.

Dan Laborde, Valdo Anderson and Prandie James scored a goal each for Greggs F.C while Antonio Rodney scored both goals for Biabou United FC.

This afternoon’s match at 4:15 will be in Group A of the 1st Division between Joppers and Overland at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.







