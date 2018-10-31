SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club made winning starts yesterday to the second round the French Verandah/National Lotteries St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club gained a 2-1 victory over defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Orlando Trimmingham scored in the 20th and 30th minutes for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club. Chrisheur Harry converted a 26th minute goal for Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies beat Year One Technical and Vocational 2-nil after goals by Hosni Chandler. The teams finished the match with ten players each after two red cards.

The Championship will continue on Friday at the Sion Hill Playing Field.







