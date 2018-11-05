NEMO TSUNAMI

A “Know the Tsunami Warning Signs” Video will be released today as the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO, joins the global community to observe World Tsunami Awareness Day today.

The video was produced locally by NEMO in collaboration with a number of popular local Soca Artistes, with funding from the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) under the Country Directed Fund (CDF).

NEMO will also host an Exhibition at the Car Park next to the Postal Corporation Building in Kingstown from about eight this morning.

The main purpose of this exhibition is to heighten awareness on Tsunamis and other Geological Hazards such as Landslides, Earthquakes and Volcanic Eruptions.

The UN General Assembly designated the 5th of November as the annual day for highlighting tsunami risk.

This worldwide activity is supported by the Government of Japan, and is used as an opportunity to showcase good practices related to Tsunamis.

NEMO said Tsunamis are rare, but their impact can be extremely deadly and devastating. It noted that Tsunamis are often accompanied by natural signs which you can see, feel and hear.

And it pointed out that knowing the warning signs is important, since community and individual understanding about how and where to evacuate before a wave strikes can save lives.







