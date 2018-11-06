KING UN SEAT

The Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King, has highlighted the benefits to be derived for a small nation like St. Vincent and the Grenadines if it is elected to serve on the United Nations Security Council

Ambassador King spoke on the issue during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is vying for one of ten Non-Permanent seats on one of the highest decision-making bodies in the world.

Ambassador King said the UN Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Ambassador King said if elected, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be the smallest nation ever to serve on the UN Security Council.

Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, Ambassador Rhonda King.

Ambassador King also serves as President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations.







