MEETING DERMATOLOGISTS

More than sixty Dermatologists from over a dozen Caribbean countries are expected to gather here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from tomorrow for the 27th Annual Meeting of the Caribbean Dermatology Association (CDA)

The meeting will be held from tomorrow Wednesday November 7 to Saturday 10th, at the Beachcombers Hotel., and will be attended by Doctors from territories including Jamaica, Belize, Guyana, Trinidad and St. Lucia; and also from Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The keynote address at the Meeting will be delivered by Professor Lynne Goldberg, Professor of Dermatology, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Director of the Hair Clinic, at the Boston Medical Centre.

Professor Goldberg will discuss Alo-pecia, or Hair Loss, in ethnic skin.

Vincentian doctors will also be invited to participate, as the Conference will feature a Symposium specifically to update General Physicians on the management of common conditions of the skin and hair. The Symposium will be held on Thursday, November 8 at 5pm.

The Caribbean Dermatology Association is a professional society of Dermatologists and Doctors with an interest in Dermatology. The annual meeting of the CDA is held in a different Caribbean territory each year and is open to all medical professionals.







