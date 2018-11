MR KENNETH VIVIAN DANIEL MINORS of Golden Vale died on Friday October 26th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Monday November 12th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The service begins at 2:30 pm. NO FLOWERS- In Lieu of flowers a collection will be taken during the funeral service and the proceeds will go towards the church’s building fund.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related