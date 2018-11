Unlimited Strikers advanced to the semi-finals of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League with a 1-nil victory over Sharpes 09 F.C in third Quarter-final yesterday afternoon at the Keartons Playing Field.

Dougal Frederick scored the goal.

This afternoon at 4:15, PYOLA of Layou and Sparta F.C will meet in the last quarter-final also at the Keartons Playing Field.







