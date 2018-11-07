CHURCH MARIJUANA CONSULTATION

The New Testament Church of God St. Vincent and the Grenadines is inviting members of the public to its public consultation on Medical Marijuana this evening.

Administrative Bishop of the Church Wendell Davis said the consultation will be held at the Church at Wilson Hill, Kingstown, and will examine the topic: Medical Cannabis- It’s Effects and Implications.

Bishop Davis said the consultation will seek to address the topic from a legal, medical, and religious view point, after which the church will prepare its own position paper on the issue.

Bishop Davis said this evening’s consultation is being organized through the Educational arm of the Church-the Bethel Bible College of the Caribbean – St. Vincent Campus.

The Consultation begins at 6:30, and will hear from a Medical Doctor, a Lawyer, a Minister of Religion and personnel from the Standards Bureau.







