COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Year One Technical and Vocational defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club 3-1 at the Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday afternoon to qualify for the Final of the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Final.

After a goalless first half, Isaiah Seaton, Zadaan Simmons and Jadan Jacob scored a goal each for Year One Technical and Vocational. Romario Grant pulled one back for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club, but it was not enough to earn them victory.

In yesterday afternoon’s second match, Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies gained a 4-nil victory over defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies to secure their place in the final.

Two goals by Khanroy Marshall, adjudged Player of the Match, and one each from Troy Archibald and Hosni Chandler sealed the win.

The final will be played on Friday at Victoria Park.







