In the Firms and Industrial Netball Championship, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force had a 32-23 victory over Demerara Future Builders yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

The Ministry of Tourism Sports and Culture won yesterday afternoon’s second match, beating Argyle International Airport Strikers 41-27.

The Championship will continue tomorrow when Demerara Future Builders will play against Massy Stores at 5:00 in the afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre.







