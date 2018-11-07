NORTH LEEWARD CRICKET

Ajuba, Robertson Surveying Future Legends, Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force advanced to the semi-finals of the VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship last weekend with quarter-final victories at Cumberland Playing Field.

Ajuba defeated Upsetters by 8 wickets.

The scores: Upsetters 111-8 off 20 overs (Cosmond Walters 3-22), Ajuba 113-2 off 9 overs (Hyron Shallow 82).

Robertson Surveying Future Legends beat Carlos James Troumaca Starlight by 5 wickets.

The scores: Carlos James Troumaca Starlight 88 off 15 overs (Leshawn Lewis 34. Christopher Howe 5-25), Robertson Surveying Future Legends 91-5 off 15 overs (Miles Bascombe 31).

Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers won from Big League by 115.

The scores: Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers 183-6 off 20 overs (Peter Morris 62), Big League 68 off 12.2 overs.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force gained a 1-wicket win over Ruddy’s Electrical.

The scores: Ruddy’s Electrical 121 off 18.3 overs (Seon Sween 44 not out, Kenneth Dember 3-25, Romario Bibby 3-26), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 122-9 off 19.2 overs (Andrew Thomas 39, Kenvil Sam 5-26).







