The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host a ceremony today to launch its Sexual Offences Unit and the new Police Identification Card.

The Police Force said in its quest to combat sexual offences in SVG, it has put together a team of detectives dedicated to investigate sexual crimes such as rape and unlawful sexual intercourse with minors.

The goal of the Sexual Offences Unit (SOU) is to provide the best police and social services available to victims of sexual crimes.

The Unit seeks to accomplish this task by conducting thorough and detailed investigations of all sexual offences that are reported.

The launching ceremony will be held at the Police Conference Room at 9:30 this morning.







