SVG MASTERS T/20

In the weekend’s matches of the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship, A. R and G P’tani Masters defeated Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters by 55 runs at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: A. R and G P’tani Masters 177-4 off 20 overs (Cassius Welcome 86, Elvis Charles 47), Stanley Browne’s Stubbs Masters 122 off 16.4 overs, Elvis Woods 3-17).

At the Buccament Playing Field, Mustique Company Masters gained a 45-run victory over Joseph Da Silva Senior Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters.

The scores: Mustique Company Masters 173-7 off 20 overs (Nicholas Baptiste 48), Joseph Senior Memorial Funeral Home North Leeward Masters 128-8 off 20 overs (Orlando Charles 41 not out, Caswell Dorsette 3-17).

Davis Construction Bequia Masters defeated Kirk Da Silva’s La Croix Masters by 8 wickets at the Buccament Playing Field.

The scores: Kirk DaSilva’s La Croix Masters 130-3 off 20 overs (Sobers Thomas 62), Davis Construction Bequia Masters 131-2 off 16 overs (Leon Lorraine 62 not out).

At the Park Hill Playing Field, North East Masters beat Floyd Bullock’s Trucking Marriaqua Masters by 6 wickets.

The scores: Floyd Bullock’s Trucking Marriaqua Masters 107 off 18.1 overs (Olanzo Jackson 5-22, Deighton Butler 3-16), North East Masters 109-4 off 14.1 overs

Mustique Compamy Masters defeated Sion Hill Masters by 20 runs at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field in a match reduced to 15 overs because of rain.

The scores: Mustique Compamy Masters 160-5 off 15 overs (Julian Lampkin 55, Ronald Medford 3-39), Sion Hill Masters 140-8 off 15 overs (Ashley Cordice 49, O’ Neil Thomas 3-20 a hat trick.

At the London Playing Field, Digicel Glamorgan Masters defeated North Windward Masters by 26 runs.

The scores: Digicel Glamorgan Masters 222-5 off 20 overs (McNeil Morgan 93, Ezekiel Williams 61, North Windward Masters 196-5 off 20 overs (Rawle Baptiste 78 not out, Alrick Lavia 56).

General Hardware Pastures Masters beat Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters by 74 runs in a match reduced to 16 overs because of rain.

The scores: General Hardware Pastures Masters 132-8 off 16 overs (Deptor Culzac 56, Leroy Baker 3-23), Rudy’s Electrical Barrouallie Masters 58 off 13.4 overs (Alvin Pope 4-8, Marvin Harry 3-11).







