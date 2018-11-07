TAIWAN SCHOLARSHIPS

The Republic of China on Taiwan has been commended for being a major partner in this country’s education revolution.

Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince, expressed gratitude to Taiwan for its role in this initiative, as he addressed a presentation ceremony for scholarships awarded by Taiwan,at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown yesterday.

Minister Prince said some 286 students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels are benefiting from over 182 thousand dollars in scholarship awards.

Minister Prince said both St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan have enjoyed 35 years of productive engagements.







