JLC Warriors defeated Buccament Bay Androids 45-21 last night in the Junior Division of the Barrouallie Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Keartons Playing Field.

In the Senior Division, Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls (1) thrashed Rangers 50-17.

This evening at 6:30, Emerald Stars will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in the Senior Division.







