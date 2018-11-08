BANK OF SVG BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

PYOLA of Layou beat Sparta F.C 3-1 in yesterday afternoon’s last quarter-final match of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football League at the Keartons Playing Field.

The goals for PYOLA of Layou were scored by Anthony Patterson, LEMUS Christopher and Norrell George, while Vitus Browne scored the goal for Sparta F.C from the penalty spot.

This afternoon at 4:15, REC-COS will meet Youngsters F.C in the first semi-final.

Unlimited Strikers and PYOLA of Layou will meet in the second semi-final tomorrow afternoon at 4:15.

The League will end this weekend with the third and fourth place play-off and the Presentation Ceremony.







