COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

The Division of Teacher Education, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club, and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies made winning starts to this year’s East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

The Division of Teacher Education defeated defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies 17-11 after leading in all four quarters.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club also led in the four quarters to beat Year Two Technical and Vocational 31-13, While Year Two Arts, Sciences and General studies had the widest margin of victory for the afternoon with a 42-5 domination of Year One Technical and Vocational.

The Championship will continue next Tuesday.







