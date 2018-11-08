CONCACAF MEN’S UNDER-20 FOOTBALL RESULTS

A lacklustre St. Vincent and the Grenadines took a 6-nil hammering from the United States yesterday in Group “A” of the CONCACAF Under-20 Football Championship now taking place in Bradenton, Florida.

In other Group “A” results yesterday, Suriname beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-nil, and Puerto Rico swamped the U.S Virgin Islands 8-nil.

Also, the Dominican Republic thrashed Saint Martin 12-1, Honduras beat Belize 4-nil, and Cuba won from Antigua and Barbuda 3-nil in Group “C”, while in Group “E”, St. Lucia eased to a 1-nil win over Bermuda, and Haiti thumped Barbados 4-nil.







