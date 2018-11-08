Three 1st Division matches will be played this afternoon at 4:15 in the National Football Championships.

Brownstown United and Glenside Ball Blazers will meet at the Brighton Playing Field. Sharpes F.C 09 will oppose Roxdale at the Layou Playing Field, and Volcanoes will play against Richmond Hill at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Earlier this week, in the 1st Division Championship, Quesco Titans defeated Parkside Rollers 2-nil at the Campden Park Playing Field, while at the Brighton Playing Field, Sparta F.C beat DESCO 2-1.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related