Today is the deadline for registration to the Sion Hill Netball Committee’s 5-A-Side Football Showdown.

Registration forms are available at the Sion Hill Lotto Booth opposite the Police Headquarters in Kingstown or from members of the Sion Hill Netball Committee.

The 2-day competition is scheduled for the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field on 11th and 18th of this month.







