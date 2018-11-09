COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The curtains will come down this afternoon on this year’s French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship with the third and fourth place play-off, final and Presentation Ceremony at Victoria Park here in Kingstown.

At 2:30, the Lecturers of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College and the American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines will play a friendly match.

That will be followed by the contest for third and fourth places between the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club and Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 4:00.

At 6:00, Year One Technical and Vocational and Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies will contest the Final.

The three leading goal scorers in the Championship to date will be involved in this afternoon’s matches -Hosni Chandler and Zadaan Simmons with 7 goals each, J’Ron Smith and Chrisheur Harry with 6 goals each will play in the Final, and Orlando Trimmingham with 5 goals will be involved in the 3rd and 4th place playoff.







