The 28th Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships will open in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda today.

The 34-member St Vincent and the Grenadines team accompanied by three coaches flew to Antigua and Barbuda yesterday. There are 5 other countries in the Championships, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, St Marten and St Martin.

The swimmers will compete in 11 age categories for Boys and Girls.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related