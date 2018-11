On Saturday evening, in the Junior Division of the Barrouallie Netball Championship, JLC Warriors defeated JR Warriors at the Hard Court of the Keartons Playing Field.

In the Senior Division, Warriors beat Emerald Stars 44-32.

This evening, in the Knockout Championships, JR Warriors will play against Buccament Bay Androids in the Junior Division at 6:30, and Warriors will oppose Green Hill Sports Club in the Senior Division at 7:45.







