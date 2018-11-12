BARKER MURDER CHARGE

Thirty-one year old Landscaper, Joel Barker of Penniston was expected to appear in court today on a charge of murder.

According to investigations, Barker, also known as “Platinum” allegedly caused the death of 23 year old Koreen Bowens of Richland Park.

Investigations reveal that Bowens died after he was shot in the chest with a gun in Clifton, Union Island between 7:00 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on October 3rd.

Police said after the shooting incident, Barker absconded the country and went to Grenada.

He was arrested by the Grenadian authorities on Sunday November 3rd, and brought back to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday November 9th.

Barker was to appear at the Serious Offences Court in Kingstown today for an arraignment.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related