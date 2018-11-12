BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

CWSA defeated Argyle International Airport 2-nil yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

In the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Under-19 Division, Volcanoes beat Agricultural Input Warehouse Fisher Folks 4-nil, while System Three and Je Belles played to a three all draw.

In the Agricultural Input Warehouse Under-16 Division, Unlimited Strikers outplayed Volcanoes (2) 7-nil, Chelsea beat Largo Height 4-2, A-DARE beat System Three (2) 5-nil, and Volcanoes (2) won by default from K & R Strikers.

The Knockout Competition is scheduled to start this afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field. At 4:25, Volcanoes (1) will meet Volcanoes (2), then at 4:45, National Under-15 will oppose K & R Strikers, and at 5:05, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will play against Corea’s Distribution in the Firms Division.

