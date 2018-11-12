Two Data Gathering Systems will donated to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week to support its Climate Change Adaptation Project.

The CARICOM Climate Change Centre in association with the USAID Eastern and Southern Office will hand over Automatic Weather Stations and a Coral Reef Early Warning System station to the Government on Wednesday.

The Marine and land-based Data Gathering Systems were acquired through the USAID Climate Change Adaptation Program and installed with assistance from the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Handing Over ceremony takes place at the Argyle International Airport Training Room, beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The ceremony will include addresses from Dr. Kenrick Leslie, Executive Director of the CARICOM Climate Change Centre; USAID Mission Director Christopher Cushing and Senior Government Officials.

The systems are said to be critical tools for building resilience, providing data to support climate and climate change science and information to aid decision makers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related