COP TOUSSAINT DEATH

The members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are mourning the death of former Commissioner of Police, Randolph Toussaint, O.B.E; L.V.O; C.P.M, who passed away on Saturday November 10, 2018.

Mr. Toussaint was enlisted into the constabulary on July 1st, 1953 and served St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 44 years as a Police Officer.

He was the longest serving Commissioner of Police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He was appointed to that position on September 7th, 1985 and retired on August 20th, 1997.

Commissioner of Police, Colin John, on the behalf of the Police Force extends condolences to the immediate family members and friends of former Commissioner Toussaint.







