MISS CAMELETHA SAUNDERS better known as MAUD-DEE DOUGLAS of Layou died on Sunday October 28th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Friday November 16th at the Layou Anglican Church. There will be a procession from her residence at Texier Road to the Church at Layou. The body lies at the church from 2:00pm. Tributes begin at 2:30 pm. The service begins at 3:00pm. Burial will be at the Church Yard.







