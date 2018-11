All matches scheduled over the weekend in the HAIROUN/ National Lotteries Authority, North East Football Championship at the Chili Playing Field were postponed because of the rainy conditions.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon, with a Group “A” First Division encounter between, DESCO and Mt. Grenan at 4:15, also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown







