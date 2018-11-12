NLA TBPO T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

In the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organization (TBPO) Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship, New Level, Sion Hill Tallawahs, and Fairbairn United Spartans recorded victories over the weekend at the Dauphine Playing Field.

On Saturday, New Level beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 67 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs due to late start.

The scores: New Level 148 for 3 off 25-overs; Rawdon Bentick 63, Deptor Culzac 29 not out, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 81 for 8 off 15-overs; Gareth Henry 30, Danson Andrews 22; Felix Baptiste 3 for 6.

Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Challengers 21 runs in a match reduced to 15-overs due to a late start.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 132 for 7 off 15-overs; Paris Lavia 24, Trevin Baptiste 23, Erwin Williams 22; Keithlyn Williams 3 for 36, Challengers 111 for 9 off 15-overs; Keno Matthews 29; Trevin Baptiste 3 for 18, Erwin Williams 3 for 22

On Sunday, Fairbairn United Spartans won by default from Mac Dauphine United, who failed to show up, while the match between Gomea Bombers and COMPUTEC Older Boys was abandoned because of rain.







