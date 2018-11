Yesterday, Sunday November 11th was observed as Remembrance Day.

The Special Ceremony in honor of men who served in the two World Wars was held at the Cenotaph in Kingstown.

The Remembrance Day Parade included the laying of wreaths by the Governor General’s Deputy; Members of Parliament; Members of the Diplomatic Corp; Representatives from Uniformed Organizations and other Dignitaries.

The ceremony began at 9 in the morning and was aired live on NBC Radio.







