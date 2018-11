Greggs F.C advanced to the Final of the Richland Park Nine-A-side Football Championship following a 2-1 victory over Cane End United yesterday afternoon in the second semi-final at the Richland Park Oval.

Tomorrow will see the completion of the first semi-final between KE-BEZ United and Brotherhood F.C.







