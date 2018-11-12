VINLEC NL T20 SEMI-FINALS CRICKET RESULTS

Ajuba of Spring Village and defending champion the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will contest this year’s Final of the VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Cricket Championship following contrasting semi-final victories at the Cumberland Playing Field yesterday.

Ajuba of Spring Village defeated Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers by 152 runs.

The scores: Ajuba 211 for 5 off 20-overs; Casmond Walters 75, Chrisroy John 71, Asif Hooper 26; Leon Quashie 2 for 23, Kishore Shallow 2 for 36.

Kishore Shallow Coulls Hill Rangers 59 off 13.3-overs. Asif Hooper 2 for 3, Roneil Jeffery 2 for 5.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force secured a 2-wicket victory with 1 ball to spare over Robertson Surveying Future Legends of Rose Hall.

The scores: Robertson Surveying Future Legends 141 for 6 off 20-overs; Christopher Howe 45 not out, Marcus Castello 28, Rajiv Roberts 28; Romario Bibby 2 for 24.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 144 for 8 off 19.5-overs; Rickford Walker 55, Desron Maloney 23; Rajiv Roberts 3 for 23, Kevin Samuel 2 for 33.

The Final is scheduled for next Sunday at 1:30, also at the Cumberland Playing Field.







