BUSINESSES AND CHRISTMAS LIGHTING

The National Nine Mornings Committee is appealing to more businesses and Government Offices in Capital Kingstown to participate in the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

This appeal was made by Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, Michael Peters as he reiterated that plans are now at an advanced stage for this year’s National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

The festival will be officially launched on Sunday December 2nd.

Mr. Peters said Businesses and Government Offices can play their part by lighting their buildings in Kingstown and across the country.

Mr. Peters said with the operationalization of the Argyle International Airport they are expecting to see even more visitors to the country for Christmas this year and he is encouraging more participation from everyone throughout the country for the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.







