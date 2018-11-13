COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Year One, Technical and Vocational won the 2018 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Football Championship last evening at Victoria Park in Kingstown, claiming the Title with a 5-4 victory on penalties over Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, after a goalless draw in regulation time.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club secured third place with a 2-1 win in the play-off against Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

Jerry Cato’s goal in the 15th minute gave Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies an early lead, but later goals by Romario Grant and Ronaldo Williams enabled the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club to clinch 3rd place.

Hosni Chandler of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, and Zadaan Simmons of Year One Technical and Vocational emerged joint leading goal scorers in the Championship with 7 goals each. The best Goalkeeper of the Championship Award went to Darius Williams of Year One Technical and Vocational.

The American University of St Vincent and the Grenadines beat the Lectures of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College 2-nil in yesterday’s friendly match.







