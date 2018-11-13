NEMO REMAIN PREPARED

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has reiterated its appeal for members of the public to always be prepared for any disasters.

This appeal was made by Radio Communications Officer at NEMO, Jerwin Laidlow, who highlighted that even though the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season will end at the end of November, people should still be prepared for all types of disaster.

Mr. Laidow said while this year’s Hurricane season has not been very active, it does not take a hurricane to cause significant damage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said it is around this time that people start becoming complacent and letting their guards down and he is reminding Vincentians to pay close attention to their weather bulletins and to remain vigilant.







