OECS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2018

St Vincent and the Grenadines secured a total of 66 medals including 13 gold, 19 silver and 34 bronze at the OECS Swimming Championships in Antigua and Barbuda last weekend.

Shane Joachim was the most outstanding swimmer with 3 gold, 3 silver and a bronze in the Girls 15-17 years. Her brother, Alex Joachim competing in the Boys 13-14 years won 2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze, with Zariel Nelson winning 2 gold, a silver and 2 bronze in the girls 9-10 years.

The girls 10 years and under won 2 gold medals in the relays.

St Vincent and the Grenadines was represented by a 34-member team at the Championships. Five other countries competed Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, St Marten and St Martin.

Grenada won the Championships with a total score of 1485 points, Antigua and Barbuda were 2nd with 1325 points, St. Lucia 3rd with 1167 points, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines 4th with 955 points.







